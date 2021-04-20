Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 2,526.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 314,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 302,797 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

ERESU stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

