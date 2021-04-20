Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000.

OTCMKTS:BTAQU opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

