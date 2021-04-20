SVB Leerink Comments on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.