Swerve (SWRV) Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and $10.28 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,706,681 coins and its circulating supply is 11,897,628 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

