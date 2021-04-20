Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 3,901 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.05) by ($0.45). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.