SYNC Network (SYNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $65,547.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $65,547.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00571459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006317 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.13 or 0.03454539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 135,085,279 coins and its circulating supply is 112,697,363 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

