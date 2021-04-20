Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. 56,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,239. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

