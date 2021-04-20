T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.