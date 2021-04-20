T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of TROW opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

