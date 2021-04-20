Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Shares Down 0.1%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

TACBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tabcorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tabcorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

