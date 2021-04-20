Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,756,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

