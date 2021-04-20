Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. 605,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,483. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.