Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSHA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $23.01 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

