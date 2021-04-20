Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

