TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 87,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,036.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 202,112 shares of company stock worth $1,145,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

