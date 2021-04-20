TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.28

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.09. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 171,750 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

