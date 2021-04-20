Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 682,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $431.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $435.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

