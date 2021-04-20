Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 341.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $432.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $435.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

