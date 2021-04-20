Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TLGHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$21.12 on Tuesday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

