Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TLGHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$21.12 on Tuesday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.