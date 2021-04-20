TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several brokerages have commented on TIXT. CIBC began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TIXT opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

