TENA Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One TENA coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $25,595.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.55 or 0.00623208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.