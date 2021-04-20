Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is ($0.10). Terex reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

