Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Cut to GBX 280 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 282.29 ($3.69).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 231.83 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

In other news, insider Steve Golsby acquired 8,608 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Also, insider Alison Platt acquired 4,600 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders have purchased 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,026,924 in the last three months.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.