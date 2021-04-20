Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSCDY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

TSCDY opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

