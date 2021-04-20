Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.21.

TXRH opened at $97.83 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

