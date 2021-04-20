Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

THLEF stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. Thales has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $108.50.

Get Thales alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thales has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.