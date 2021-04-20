The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Barclays increased their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.39.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,708 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The AZEK by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 60,164 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $22,005,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 535,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 433,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

