The Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect The Boston Beer to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. On average, analysts expect The Boston Beer to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,287.69 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $394.50 and a 1 year high of $1,308.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,151.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,026.17.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.85.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

