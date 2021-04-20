The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2,101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

