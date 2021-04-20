The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.85. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 80,538 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

