The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

NAPA opened at $18.41 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

