The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

EL stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.02. 15,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,330. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 188.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $313.72.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.05.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.