The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.6% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $340.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

