The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Brightworth’s 8th Largest Position

Brightworth boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

HD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $326.91. 36,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,113. The company has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

