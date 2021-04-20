The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $199.51 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $233,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 13.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1,809.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.