The Marketing Alliance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

MAAL opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The Marketing Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

