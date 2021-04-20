The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $197.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.17.

NYSE PNC opened at $177.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

