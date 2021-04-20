The PNC Financial Services Group’s (PNC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day moving average is $149.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

