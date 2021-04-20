The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Southern were worth $24,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $247,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in The Southern by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

