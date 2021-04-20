The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.37 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $8.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.21 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $42.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.01 billion to $44.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.88 billion to $47.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $69.00. 3,543,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,672,570. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

