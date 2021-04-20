The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.