The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.07.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.