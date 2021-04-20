The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,701. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $335.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

