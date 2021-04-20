The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $167.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.07.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.43 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

