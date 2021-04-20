TheStreet Lowers Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) to D+

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MEDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trxade Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trxade Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trxade Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trxade Group by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

