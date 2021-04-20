Theta Fuel Trading Down 21.7% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $4.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00291337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.08 or 0.03328455 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

