Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$115.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$89.89 and a twelve month high of C$116.09. The stock has a market cap of C$57.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$111.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970 in the last quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

