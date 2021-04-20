ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.