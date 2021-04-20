ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

