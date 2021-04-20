TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Insider William Kozyra Sells 404,000 Shares

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

Shares of TIFS opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. TI Fluid Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.38 ($4.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

