Total (NYSE:TOT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.
TOT stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,417. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Total
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
