Total (NYSE:TOT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOT stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,417. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

